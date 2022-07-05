Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 11:15

What the regional papers say: GAA official faces arson threat and rental crisis woes

The Mayo GAA Secretary receiving arson threats, the rental crisis hitting the Midlands and a young Roscommon boy fighting for his life are among the stories featured in Irelands' regional papers this week.
The Roscommon Herald focus on young Archie Naughton who is fighting for his life in a Dublin hospital. A vigil took place in Roscommon town to show support for the 16-year-old.

The Western People reports that the secretary of Mayo GAA has received threats that his home would be burnt down in a WhatsApp message.

The Nationalist focus on the rental crisis hitting Carlow as a lack of supply means only three properties for families are available in Carlow town.

 

The Kildare Nationalist follow a similar line and report that a Garda and nurse on a combined salary of €89,000 will not be able to afford the average price of a new, three-bed semi-detached house in the county.

The Laois Nationalist lead with a piece about a man who suffered a life-changing brain injury after being punched by a stranger. Ciarán Moore was recently discharged after spending six months in hospital.

Finally, the Waterford News & Star report that vascular surgical services at University Hospital Waterford are to be downgraded following a review.

