Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 10:23

Zoos call on politicians to fix animal transfer issues caused by Brexit

A joint-letter to the Taoiseach, the British prime minister and other named political figures was made urging governments to fix animal transfer issues
Zoos call on politicians to fix animal transfer issues caused by Brexit

A cross border group of zoos and aquariums in Ireland and the UK have called on politicians to sort out animal transfer issues caused by Brexit.

The joint-letter urges the Taoiseach, the British prime minister and other named political figures calling for the transfer of endangered animals to return to pre-brexit levels.

It says delays at the border mean it simply is not possible to transfer animals because it would be a health risk to keep them in storage for so long.

In 2019, 14-hundred animals were transferred from UK to EU Zoos and aquariums, compared to just 48 last year.

The British and Irish Association of Zoos say it could impact the conservation of endangered animals, as they struggle to access breeding programmes.

Nicky Needham, Senior Manager at the British - Irish Association of zoos and aquariums told Newstalk the numbers have crashed since pre-Brexit times.

“Before Brexit we would expect to see about 1,400 transfers of animals between the UK and the EU in both directions.

“Over these last two years we’ve seen 46 and we’re now looking at 50 for this year," she said.

“Really this is not sustainable long term. This is why we are so urgently calling for discussions to start around an SPF agreement.”

More in this section

Hiqa highlights issues with Child Protection Notification System services in two areas Hiqa highlights issues with Child Protection Notification System services in two areas
Councillor says plans to turn Dublin Magdalene laundry into memorial 'disgusting' Councillor says plans to turn Dublin Magdalene laundry into memorial 'disgusting'
Almost 4,000 people receiving illness benefit for long covid Almost 4,000 people receiving illness benefit for long covid
brexitzooaquariumanimal transfer delay
WRC dismisses man's discrimination claim against Waterford restaurant over mask rules

WRC dismisses man's discrimination claim against Waterford restaurant over mask rules

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more