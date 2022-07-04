Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 07:45

Dublin and Cork to benefit most from expanded Dáil

Under the terms of the Constitution, there must be a TD for every 20,000-30,000 people, and preliminary Census 2022 data shows an increase of 361,671 people to 5.1m, which would mean an increase of around 15 TDs in the Dáil.
Dublin and Cork to benefit most from expanded Dáil

Kenneth Fox

Cork and Dublin are set to be the big winners as the next Dáil will have at least another 11 TDs, and at most another 21, on foot of an increase in the population, Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien has said.

As the Irish Examiner reports, speaking to a private Fianna Fáil meeting, Mr O’Brien has said the next Dáil will, on foot of this year’s Census, have between 171 and 181 TDs, up from the current number of 160.

Under the terms of the Constitution, there must be a TD for every 20,000-30,000 people, and preliminary Census 2022 data shows an increase of 361,671 people to 5.1m, which would mean an increase of around 15 TDs in the Dáil.

Senior Government officials have said the total is always an even number, so the most likely final figure could be between 174 and 178.

The increase in population is most prominent in the east of the country, therefore parts of Dublin and the commuter counties of Kildare, Meath, and Wicklow are also likely to gain seats.

The preliminary Census 2022 shows that the constituency with the highest number of people for each TD is Dublin Fingal, a five-seater constituency, with 34,138 people per representative in the Dáil, which could become a six-seater in order to fulfil the constitutional requirement and adequately serve constituents.

This could spell good news for Fine Gael’s Regina Doherty, who is tipped to be standing in her colleague Alan Farrell’s constituency next time around.

However, the pair will have a fight on their hands going up against Sinn Féin frontbencher and spokeswoman on enterprise Louise O’Reilly.

The next most under-represented constituencies are Dublin-Rathdown in South Dublin — a three-seater with 33,718 people per TD — which is likely to move to four seats, and Kildare North — a four-seater with 33,589 people per TD — which could become a five-seater.

Dún Laoghaire is also likely to gain another seat, as is Longford-Westmeath.

In Cork, if the Constitution was to be strictly adhered to, four of the five constituencies — Cork North Central, Cork South Central, Cork East, and Cork North West — would stand to gain an extra seat.

More in this section

Border poll ‘not appropriate or right at this time’ – Varadkar Border poll ‘not appropriate or right at this time’ – Varadkar
Man (50s) in critical condition following assault in Co Kildare Man (50s) in critical condition following assault in Co Kildare
Man (20s) charged in connection with Dundalk shooting Man (20s) charged in connection with Dundalk shooting
dublincorktdsleinster houseirelanddáil seats
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more