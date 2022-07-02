Sat, 02 Jul, 2022 - 10:17

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Saturday's front pages are dominated by reports of Government plans to address the cost of living in the upcoming budget.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner report the budget will be worth €1.5-€2 billion.

The Irish Independent leads with Taoiseach Micheál Martin's pledge to keep the pension age at 66, and Ireland women's manager Vera Pauw revealing she was raped and sexually assaulted several years ago.

The Echo leads with a story on plans for a new GAA centre in Cork.

Vera Pauw revealing she was raped by a Dutch football official makes the front page of the Irish Daily Mail and Irish Daily Star.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with an investigation into a fire at a council building.

 

Saturday’s UK papers are led by the suspension of MP Chris Pincher from the Conservative party after an investigation was launched into allegations he drunkenly groped two men at a private members’ club.

The Independent reports that the UK prime minister promoted the “groper” despite a warning about his conduct.

The i says Boris Johnson has angered Tory colleagues for protecting the “groping” MP.

Mr Pincher will be investigated by parliament’s complaints watchdog, The Guardian adds.

The Daily Mail also calls him the “groping” MP on its front page, carrying allegations supposedly made by an “eye witness” that on the night in question Mr Pincher was too drunk to speak and was “staggering around the bar… lurching towards young men and propositioning them”.

Also reporting on the “sex pest” MP, The Times says more allegations of his misconduct have emerged after a “young Conservative activist” contacted the paper.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express carries the prime minister’s plan to allow 50-year “family mortgages” to be shared by generations.

The Daily Mirror splash features an interview with a child abuse survivor who was groomed by Soham murderer Ian Huntley.

The Daily Telegraph reports on more “holiday chaos” that is expected to hit Heathrow.

While FT Weekend has the boss of Ryanair warning air travellers that they face years of rising fares.

And the Daily Star says a racing pigeon turned up 4,000 miles away in the US after getting lost flying home.

The international edition of The New York Times leads with a story on the war in Ukraine.

