What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Saturday's front pages are dominated by reports of Government plans to address the cost of living in the upcoming budget.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner report the budget will be worth €1.5-€2 billion.

The Irish Independent leads with Taoiseach Micheál Martin's pledge to keep the pension age at 66, and Ireland women's manager Vera Pauw revealing she was raped and sexually assaulted several years ago.

The Echo leads with a story on plans for a new GAA centre in Cork.

Vera Pauw revealing she was raped by a Dutch football official makes the front page of the Irish Daily Mail and Irish Daily Star.

Vera Pauw revealing she was raped by a Dutch football official makes the front page of the Irish Daily Mail and Irish Daily Star.

Today's bumper weekend edition includes not one but two FREE @paddypower GAA bets plus two great @IrishStarSport pullouts and @starchicmag

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with an investigation into a fire at a council building.

Here's a look at the front page of today's Belfast Telegraph.

Saturday’s UK papers are led by the suspension of MP Chris Pincher from the Conservative party after an investigation was launched into allegations he drunkenly groped two men at a private members’ club.

The Independent reports that the UK prime minister promoted the “groper” despite a warning about his conduct.

The i says Boris Johnson has angered Tory colleagues for protecting the “groping” MP.

Mr Pincher will be investigated by parliament’s complaints watchdog, The Guardian adds.

Guardian front page, Saturday 2 July 2022: Questions for Johnson as Tory whip suspended pic.twitter.com/Pmcc1F3N76 — The Guardian (@guardian) July 1, 2022

The Daily Mail also calls him the “groping” MP on its front page, carrying allegations supposedly made by an “eye witness” that on the night in question Mr Pincher was too drunk to speak and was “staggering around the bar… lurching towards young men and propositioning them”.

Also reporting on the “sex pest” MP, The Times says more allegations of his misconduct have emerged after a “young Conservative activist” contacted the paper.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express carries the prime minister’s plan to allow 50-year “family mortgages” to be shared by generations.

Saturday's front page: PM's bold plan: Buy dream home and pass on mortgage #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/n5ZsCf49m7 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 1, 2022

The Daily Mirror splash features an interview with a child abuse survivor who was groomed by Soham murderer Ian Huntley.

The Daily Telegraph reports on more “holiday chaos” that is expected to hit Heathrow.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Holiday chaos as airlines axe more flights'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletter

While FT Weekend has the boss of Ryanair warning air travellers that they face years of rising fares.

FT Weekend: “Air travellers face years of rising fares, warns Ryanair’s O’Leary” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/r8TmsObf0V — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) July 1, 2022

And the Daily Star says a racing pigeon turned up 4,000 miles away in the US after getting lost flying home.

The international edition of The New York Times leads with a story on the war in Ukraine.