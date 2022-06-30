Teenage pedestrian in critical condition following Kildare collision

A teenage pedestrian is in a critical condition in hospital following a road traffic collision in Co Kildare.

The collision, involving the male teenager and a car, occurred at approximately 11.55am on Wednesday on the Aghards Road in Celbridge.

The teenager received serious injuries and is currently in a critical condition at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them, and any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage to make this available.

Anyone with information can contact Leixlip Garda station at 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.