Acts to combat terrorism and organised crime approved by Oireachtas

Kenneth Fox

The Dáil has given the green light for the Special Criminal Court to operate for another year under the renewal of legislation targetting terrorism and serious organised crime.

As is required each year, TDs voted on Wednesday evening to extend the provisions of the relevant Acts - the Offences against the State (Amendment) Act 1998 and the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Act 2009.

The vote allows for the provisions of the Acts, including the non-jury court used to try those charged with offences relating to terrorism and organised crime, to operate for another 12 months. This approval is due to expire on June 29th, 2023.

Sinn Féin TD's abstained from the vote.

During the Oireachtas debates, Ms McEntee the threat of dissident paramilitaries remains in the State, adding that Ireland is not immune from the threat of international terrorism.

Speaking about the legislation, Ms McEntee said: "There remains a real and persistent threat from paramilitary groups.

"It is imperative that our laws and our authorities are properly equipped to deal with the threat.

"These groups remain committed to violence and are contemptuous of the vast majority of the people on this island who wish to live their lives in peace.

"It is my firm view that the provisions I am seeking renewal of today are important in supporting An Garda Síochána in their efforts to investigate, disrupt and dismantle the activities of terrorists."

A review into the Offences Against the State Acts is currently underway, with a final report from the expected this autumn.