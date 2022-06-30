Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 12:25

Lidl announces warehouse clearance sales featuring ‘middle aisle’ products

The retailer said they will feature 'hundreds of Lidl’s most covetable middle aisle items and more, with up to 80 per cent off'
Lidl announces warehouse clearance sales featuring ‘middle aisle’ products

Lidl has announced six warehouse clearance sales set to feature products from its popular ‘middle aisle’ section.

The sales will take place in the supermarket giant’s stores in Sligo, Shackleton, Wicklow, Shankill, Youghal and Tralee, from Thursday July 7th to Sunday July 10th.

The retailer said they will feature “hundreds of Lidl’s most covetable middle aisle items and more, with up to 80 per cent off.”

“Items will range from kitchen appliances, accessories, DIY tools, health and fitness accessories, kids’ toys and much more,” it added.

Offers will include a Sharp LG 4K UHD Smart TV 50 marked down from €549.99 to €399.99, a Nutribullet Blender reduced from €99.99 to €69.99, and a cordless vacuum cleaner marked down from €129.99 to €89.99.

More in this section

Woman sexually abused by her father and uncle awarded €350,000 Woman sexually abused by her father and uncle awarded €350,000
British government ‘destroying trust’ with protocol actions - ex Downing Street chief of staff British government ‘destroying trust’ with protocol actions - ex Downing Street chief of staff
Expand back-to-school allowance to middle income families, says Sinn Féin Expand back-to-school allowance to middle income families, says Sinn Féin
supermarketsalelidlirelandmiddle-aislewarehouse sales
Postman wrongly banned from driving instead of son with same name, court hears

Postman wrongly banned from driving instead of son with same name, court hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more