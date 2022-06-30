Lidl announces warehouse clearance sales featuring ‘middle aisle’ products

Lidl has announced six warehouse clearance sales set to feature products from its popular ‘middle aisle’ section.

The sales will take place in the supermarket giant’s stores in Sligo, Shackleton, Wicklow, Shankill, Youghal and Tralee, from Thursday July 7th to Sunday July 10th.

The retailer said they will feature “hundreds of Lidl’s most covetable middle aisle items and more, with up to 80 per cent off.”

“Items will range from kitchen appliances, accessories, DIY tools, health and fitness accessories, kids’ toys and much more,” it added.

Offers will include a Sharp LG 4K UHD Smart TV 50 marked down from €549.99 to €399.99, a Nutribullet Blender reduced from €99.99 to €69.99, and a cordless vacuum cleaner marked down from €129.99 to €89.99.