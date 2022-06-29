Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 17:07

Gardaí launch full review of Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder case

The body of the French woman (39) was found on December 23rd, 1996
Amy Blaney

Gardaí investigating the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier have confirmed a full review of the case will take place.

The Garda Serious Crime Review Team will conduct the review into the 1996 murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier in west Cork.

The body of the French woman (39) was found on December 23rd, 1996, at the entrance to her holiday home at Dreenane near Toormore. She had sustained severe head injuries.

A Garda statement said recommendations will be given to the local investigation team once the review is finalised.

Officers continue to appeal to anyone who may have any information on the murder to contact the Garda investigation team at Bantry Garda station on 027 20860 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

As the Irish Examiner reports, A Gardaí spokesperson said: "The Garda investigation into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has remained active and ongoing."

"Following a review by [the] Assistant Commissioner [for] Organised and Serious Crime, the Garda Serious Crime Review Team will now conduct a full review of this case.

"On the finalisation of this review, the Serious Crime Review Team will provide recommendations to the local investigation team.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, An Garda Síochána will be not commenting on the specifics of the investigation," they added.

No one has been charged with her murder in Ireland, however journalist Ian Bailey was convicted in absentia in Paris in 2019 and received a 25-year sentence.

