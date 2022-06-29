Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 13:05

What the regional papers say: 'Lowest of the low' thieves and 'boom time' in Laois

A cruel burglary, the demolition of a historic bridge and a new national enterprise park are among the stories featured in Ireland's regional papers this week.

Thieves burgled the home of a Carlow grandmother during her funeral on Friday, the Carlow Nationalist reports.

While hundreds gathered in Killeshin to pay their respects to Bernie Nolan, burglars entered her home a few kilometres away in Graiguecullen. Among the stolen items was her beloved engagement ring, adding to the distress of her grieving family.

The Kildare Nationalist leads with the demolition of the historic Aughaboura bridge in Athy last weekend. The bridge crossed the Dublin to Waterford railway line and will be replaced by a larger road crossing.

The Laois Nationalist declares "boom time in Portlaoise" as the last plot in a major enterprise park near the M7 motorway was sold for €1 million.

The Waterford News and Star reports that a woman guilty of manslaughter broke down in court as she had her bail revoked ahead of sentencing. The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of the manslaughter of her baby daughter following a trial last autumn.

The Roscommon Herald says the county is a quality relocation destination with house prices among the lowest in the country. It reports that 50 per cent of homes sold in Roscommon are to buyers from outside the area.

The Western People pays tribute to Mayo businessman Joe Kennedy, who died last week. It also reports on the cost to Belmullet businesses following a burst water main in the town last weekend.

