'The height of disrespect': Burglars target home of grandmother during her funeral

Thieves burgled the home of a Carlow grandmother as she was laid to rest on Friday.

As hundreds gathered to say their final farewell to Bernie Nolan, her home in Graiguecullen was broken into.

Bernie’s cherished rings, including an engagement ring, were stolen from the house, adding further distress to her grieving family.

“There are not even words to say it – that’s the honest truth. It’s the height of disrespect,” Bernie’s daughter Tara Nolan told the Carlow Nationalist. “It’s just wrong. I can’t wrap my head around it. Somebody coming into the house to steal her things when she is only after leaving.”

Bernie’s adopted daughter Kellyann Keoghan told the Nationalist: “It’s highly upsetting. Her engagement ring, family heirlooms … we were on the way to the crematorium when they did it.”

The family and gardaí in Carlow are appealing for any information about the burglary. It is believed to have happened sometime between 10am and 3pm. The culprits entered through a window at the rear of the property, breaking its lock.

“They did it in such a way that it didn’t look like there was anything wrong with the window,” Kellyann said.

Bedroom doors had been locked as a precaution, but they were forced open. “They cleaned up after themselves. They did not ransack the house,” she added.

A neighbour who had been keeping an eye on the house did not notice anything suspicious.

Bernie died peacefully but unexpectedly on June 20th. She had been due to turn 60 on Sunday and a surprise party was planned.

“Bernie was loved by everybody,” said Kellyann. “She literally took everybody under her wing.”

Tara described Bernie as “as a proper old school mammy”.

“She’d invite you in for a cup of tea or sandwich and she wouldn’t even know you. That was the sort of person Bernie was.”