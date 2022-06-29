Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 11:24

Fire on Dublin's Parkgate Street causes delays to traffic and Luas services

Red line Luas services have since resumed
Fire on Dublin's Parkgate Street causes delays to traffic and Luas services

Muireann Duffy

Updated: 12.25pm

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene of a fire at a property in the city centre on Wednesday morning.

The brigade's official Twitter account tweeted to confirm firefighters were dealing with a blaze on Parkgate Street, which caused some disruption to traffic and public transport.

"Operations are ongoing and we have asked @Luas to suspend trams in that area," it tweeted.

"There are also traffic restrictions in place," it added.

The official Luas Twitter account advised service users that red line journeys between Blackhorse and Smithfield were impacted, however, the service has since resumed.

The transport provider has warned passengers that red line services are now operating with delays, apologising for any inconvenience caused.

More in this section

British government ‘destroying trust’ with protocol actions - ex Downing Street chief of staff British government ‘destroying trust’ with protocol actions - ex Downing Street chief of staff
Expand back-to-school allowance to middle income families, says Sinn Féin Expand back-to-school allowance to middle income families, says Sinn Féin
Woman sexually abused by her father and uncle awarded €350,000 Woman sexually abused by her father and uncle awarded €350,000
dublindublin fire brigadeluaspublic transportparkgate street
Postman wrongly banned from driving instead of son with same name, court hears

Postman wrongly banned from driving instead of son with same name, court hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more