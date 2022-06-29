Fire on Dublin's Parkgate Street causes delays to traffic and Luas services

Muireann Duffy

Updated: 12.25pm

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene of a fire at a property in the city centre on Wednesday morning.

The brigade's official Twitter account tweeted to confirm firefighters were dealing with a blaze on Parkgate Street, which caused some disruption to traffic and public transport.

"Operations are ongoing and we have asked @Luas to suspend trams in that area," it tweeted.

🚒 We're currently attending a fire in a property on #Parkgate Street



🚋 Operations are ongoing and we have asked @Luas to suspend trams in that area



🚦There are also traffic restrictions in place@DCCTraffic 📸 stock pic.twitter.com/H83gDfarxv — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 29, 2022

"There are also traffic restrictions in place," it added.

The official Luas Twitter account advised service users that red line journeys between Blackhorse and Smithfield were impacted, however, the service has since resumed.

The transport provider has warned passengers that red line services are now operating with delays, apologising for any inconvenience caused.