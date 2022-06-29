Over 9,000 social homes provided in 2021 - report

Muireann Duffy

Over 9,000 social homes were provided last year in partnerships between local authorities and Approved Housing Bodies (ABHs), according to data from the Irish Council for Social Housing (ICSH).

The latest Housing Association Activity Report showed the ABH sector delivered 3,972 social and cost rental homes in 2021, an increase of 14 per cent on 2020 figures, taking 3,727 households off the social housing waiting list.

Of that, 75 per cent were new build homes, 10 per cent were acquisitions and 14 per cent were leased properties.

ABH's were behind 41 per cent of all long-term social housing delivered during the year.

The data also showed 98.7 per cent of rent owed to ABHs had been collected in 2021, while 2.8 per cent of rent from current tenancies was in arrears.

"This is the second-highest housing delivery figure to date for the AHB sector and demonstrates how the sector has bounced back after 2020," ICSH chief executive Dr Donal McManus said.

On the launch of the group's strategic plan for 2022-2026, ICSH's vice-president Tina Donaghy added: "While we are proud of what we have delivered to date, we will continue to be ambitious.

"As our Strategic Plan outlines, we are aiming to double the number of homes under AHB management by 2030."

However, Ms Donaghy warned current inflationary pressures, sectoral specific construction material supply issues and labour force shortages "look set to become medium-term issues rather than short term concerns".

"We will continue to rise to these challenges and continue delivering homes for those who so desperately need them," she added.