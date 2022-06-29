Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 07:42

Over 9,000 social homes provided in 2021 - report

Figures from the Irish Council for Social Housing showed 9,183 social homes were delivered in partnership with local authorities and Approved Housing Bodies (ABHs) last year
Over 9,000 social homes provided in 2021 - report

Muireann Duffy

Over 9,000 social homes were provided last year in partnerships between local authorities and Approved Housing Bodies (ABHs), according to data from the Irish Council for Social Housing (ICSH).

The latest Housing Association Activity Report showed the ABH sector delivered 3,972 social and cost rental homes in 2021, an increase of 14 per cent on 2020 figures, taking 3,727 households off the social housing waiting list.

Of that, 75 per cent were new build homes, 10 per cent were acquisitions and 14 per cent were leased properties.

ABH's were behind 41 per cent of all long-term social housing delivered during the year.

The data also showed 98.7 per cent of rent owed to ABHs had been collected in 2021, while 2.8 per cent of rent from current tenancies was in arrears.

"This is the second-highest housing delivery figure to date for the AHB sector and demonstrates how the sector has bounced back after 2020," ICSH chief executive Dr Donal McManus said.

On the launch of the group's strategic plan for 2022-2026, ICSH's vice-president Tina Donaghy added: "While we are proud of what we have delivered to date, we will continue to be ambitious.

"As our Strategic Plan outlines, we are aiming to double the number of homes under AHB management by 2030."

However, Ms Donaghy warned current inflationary pressures, sectoral specific construction material supply issues and labour force shortages "look set to become medium-term issues rather than short term concerns".

"We will continue to rise to these challenges and continue delivering homes for those who so desperately need them," she added.

More in this section

Rape accused to face retrial after court quashes conviction Rape accused to face retrial after court quashes conviction
Acts to combat terrorism and organised crime approved by Oireachtas Acts to combat terrorism and organised crime approved by Oireachtas
Ian Bailey will ‘fully cooperate’ with Sophie Toscan du Plantier cold case review Ian Bailey will ‘fully cooperate’ with Sophie Toscan du Plantier cold case review
housingsocial housingapproved housing bodieslocal authoritiesirish council for social housing
Woman with spastic cerebral palsy settles case against maternity hospital for €8.25m

Woman with spastic cerebral palsy settles case against maternity hospital for €8.25m

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more