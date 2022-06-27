Councillor Caroline Conroy elected as new Lord Mayor of Dublin

Amy Blaney

Green Party Councillor Caroline Conroy has been elected as the new Lord Mayor of Dublin.

Cllr Conroy is only the 11th woman to hold the office of the Lord Mayor of Dublin and is succeeding the current Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland.

Cllr Conroy was elected on Monday’s annual meeting of Dublin City Council in City Hall and is the 354th person to take on the role.

While Councillor Darcy Lonergan was elected as the Deputy Lord Mayor of Dublin.

Cllr Conroy was elected to Dublin City Council (DCC) in 2019, representing the Ballymun/Finglas local electoral area. A Ballymun native, the mother of three lives in Glasnevin with her family.

She also serves on the Executive Committee of the Green Party.

Cllr Conroy graduated with a degree in Business Studies from Dublin City University (DCU), and has worked in a range of Irish and multinational companies, serving as Human Resources Manager.