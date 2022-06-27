Mon, 27 Jun, 2022 - 11:44

Flooding and thunderstorms for five counties under Met Éireann rain warnings

The status-yellow warnings for the counties in the south and west will see 'spells of heavy rain at times, heaviest in coastal and mountainous areas'
Sarah Mooney

Five counties could experience localised flooding and isolated thunderstorms later today when a number of Met Éireann rain warnings come into force.

The status-yellow weather warnings for the counties in the south and west will see “spells of heavy rain at times, heaviest in coastal and mountainous areas.”

“Localised flooding and isolated thunderstorms possible,” the forecaster added.

A warning for Galway, Mayo and Kerry will come into force at 1pm and remain in place until 10am on Tuesday.

Another warning for Cork will take effect at 6pm this evening, running until 12pm on Tuesday, while a warning for Waterford will take effect at 10pm tonight, running until 2pm on Tuesday.

Met Éireann said the eastern half of the country will meanwhile experience sunny spells and a few isolated showers this afternoon.

It will be cloudier further west, with rain developing along the west coast by noon and then extending over much of the western half of the country.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 or 18 degrees are forecast, before the mercury drops to between 10 and 13 degrees in a “wet and breezy” night.

Tuesday will start off wet over the eastern half of Ireland, before the rain clears eastwards by noon.

Sunny spells and scattered showers are forecast for the rest of the day, with highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees.

Showery conditions look set to persist for the week, according to Met Éireann, due in part to low pressure to the northwest of the country.

