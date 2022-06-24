Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 17:30

Student charged over liquid cocaine seized in champagne bottles

Marcos de Oliveira Lima of Elm Mount Rise, Beaumont, was charged with possessing cocaine for sale or supply at his home on June 22nd
Tom Tuite

A Brazilian student has been charged over a liquid cocaine seizure worth €150,000 in Dublin.

Marcos de Oliveira Lima of Elm Mount Rise, Beaumont, Dublin was charged with possessing cocaine for sale or supply at his home on June 22nd.

He was arrested and detained after officers from Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau seized bottles of wine and champagne.

It was suspected the bottles contained cocaine in liquid form.

Student visa

He appeared via video link before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court on Friday.

Defence solicitor Caroline Egan told the court her client was in Ireland on a student visa; he worked part-time and was in rented accommodation.

Garda John Morrissey agreed to bail but sought strict conditions.

Judge Smyth ordered the accused to sign on three days a week at a Garda station in Dublin, reside at his current address and provide gardai with a mobile phone number on which he must remain contactable 24/7.

He had to surrender his passport and any other travel documentation and not apply for replacements.

Bail was set at €3,000, and Judge Smyth warned he must turn up to court on every occasion the case is listed.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail and will appear at Cloverhill District Court next Friday.

