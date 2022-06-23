Met Éireann issues 24-hour thunderstorm warning

Tomas Doherty

Met Éireann has issued a 24-hour thunderstorm warning for Munster and Connacht.

The status yellow warning is in place from midday on Friday until midday Saturday and warns of "heavy showers or longer spells of rain with thundery downpours".

The forecaster said the conditions could lead to spot flooding in some areas.

A small craft warning is in place from midday on Friday for 12 hours affecting the coastline from Strangford Lough to Hook Head to Slyne Head.

Friday will start cloudy, with rain in the west and southwest and patchy light rain or drizzle elsewhere.

"The rain will move northeastwards across the rest of the country through the afternoon and evening and will be followed by scattered showers," Met Éireann said.

The forecaster said there would be "heavy and possibly thundery downpours at times, giving a risk of spot flooding" with temperatures ranging between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Saturday will be a "cloudy and wet day with spells of rain and heavy showers", with the forecast for Sunday similar.