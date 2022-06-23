Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 18:54

Met Éireann issues 24-hour thunderstorm warning

The stormy conditions could lead to spot flooding in some areas.
Met Éireann issues 24-hour thunderstorm warning

Tomas Doherty

Met Éireann has issued a 24-hour thunderstorm warning for Munster and Connacht.

The status yellow warning is in place from midday on Friday until midday Saturday and warns of "heavy showers or longer spells of rain with thundery downpours".

The forecaster said the conditions could lead to spot flooding in some areas.

A small craft warning is in place from midday on Friday for 12 hours affecting the coastline from Strangford Lough to Hook Head to Slyne Head.

Friday will start cloudy, with rain in the west and southwest and patchy light rain or drizzle elsewhere.

"The rain will move northeastwards across the rest of the country through the afternoon and evening and will be followed by scattered showers," Met Éireann said.

The forecaster said there would be "heavy and possibly thundery downpours at times, giving a risk of spot flooding" with temperatures ranging between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Saturday will be a "cloudy and wet day with spells of rain and heavy showers", with the forecast for Sunday similar.

More in this section

Murder accused denied he had 'bad intentions' towards ex-partner's new boyfriend Murder accused denied he had 'bad intentions' towards ex-partner's new boyfriend
Irish boxer Patrick Donovan avoids speeding conviction after being caught driving 162km/h Irish boxer Patrick Donovan avoids speeding conviction after being caught driving 162km/h
Conor McGregor facing possible ‘further charges’ in dangerous driving prosecution Conor McGregor facing possible ‘further charges’ in dangerous driving prosecution
weathermet eireannweather warningthunderstormireland weatherweekend weather
Drunk-driver in high-speed chase with gardaí through Dublin gets suspended sentence

Drunk-driver in high-speed chase with gardaí through Dublin gets suspended sentence

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more