Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 09:30

Father of Ana Kriégel dies

Patrick Kriégel, father of the late Ana Kriégel, has died.
Mr Kriégel, formerly of Paris, died peacefully at his Leixlip home in Co Kildare on June 19th.

His death notice reads: "Beloved husband of Geraldine and dear father of the late Anastasia (Ana).

"Sadly missed by his loving wife, Aaron, Bruno, Nathalie, Phillippe and all his loving family and friends."

His funeral is set to take place on Thursday afternoon, June 23rd, at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm.

In November 2019, two 14-year-old boys were found guilty of the murder of Ana Kriégel (14), becoming the youngest people in the history of the State to be convicted of murder.

In a statement outside the courthouse after the convictions in November 2019, Mr Kriégel said: “Forever is not long enough. Please remember Ana and keep her in your hearts, somewhere.”

Boy B has since launched an appeal against the guilty verdict, and the Court of Appeal had been due to hear a motion soon to introduce fresh evidence to proceedings.

ana kriegelpatrick kriégel
