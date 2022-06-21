Body of a man found on the grounds of RTÉ

Kenneth Fox

The body of a man has been discovered on the grounds of RTÉ.

The discovery was made at around 10.30pm on Monday night, and the scene is currently sealed off.

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: "On Monday June 20th, 2022 at approximately 10.30pm the body of male was discovered on the grounds of a premises on Stillorgan Road, Dublin 4.

"The Coroner has been notified and scene is currently preserved for examination."

It was added that the deceased has not yet been formally identified.

"The outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of a Garda investigation in the case."

The spokesperson said that foul play is not suspected at this time.

