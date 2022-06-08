Call for more action on fuel taxes as pump prices soar

Amy Blaney

Sligo-Leitrim independent TD, Marc MacSharry has called on the Government to take more actions on fuel taxes amid reports of stations charging over €2 per litre.

The former Fianna Fáil politician said levies and taxes on fuel should be eliminated or substantially reduced on a temporary basis.

Mr MacSharry’s comments come after the Society of the Irish Motor Industry issued advice to motorists to unnecessary trips and remove heavy items from the car to save fuel.

Speaking on Newstalk, Mr MacSharry said: “What we’re talking is window dressing in terms of what really needs to be done, in terms of a tangible effort by Government.

“We seem to be able to find money everywhere when it comes to impressing our international contemporaries.

“Let’s focus on seeing if we can provide resources to look after our own people,” he said.

Fuel prices across the State have soared over €2 per litre, while petrol has overtaken diesel as the most expensive fuel.

Spokesman for the AA, Paddy Comyn, said “we are now, on average, at record prices,” warning it will cost at least €500 more to run a car this year than previously.

Fuel prices in Ireland have risen month-on-month since June 2020, according to figures compiled by the AA.

Meanwhile, hauliers have demanded the Government declare a fuel emergency as costs have risen by 30 per cent in the last six months.

Eugene Drennan, president of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA), warned “there won’t be any profit in any transport company this year” unless the Government acts to further assist the industry.

Although the Government is currently subsidising hauliers €100 per truck per week, Mr Drennan said this is not enough.

The IRHA is set to meet with the Department of Transport to seek further financial supports “immediately”.