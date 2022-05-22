Sun, 22 May, 2022 - 15:46

Gardaí investigating after farming equipment stolen in Co Carlow

A number of John Deere GPS receiver domes have been stolen from several tractors in the Moanduff area
Sarah Slater

Gardaí in Co Carlow are appealing to the public for help in locating vital farming equipment which has been stolen.

A number of expensive John Deere GPS receiver domes were stolen from several tractors in the Moanduff area of Old Leighlin between Thursday and Saturday.

A John Deere self-propelled sprayer was also stolen from one of the machines, in addition to a monitor from inside the cab.

The specialised equipment can only be used by farmers and agricultural contractors.

A garda spokesperson said: “The theft of this equipment has seriously impacted the agricultural contractor's ability to provide a service to the local farming community, at a particularly busy time of year with the start of the silage and cereal season.

“The items are of high value and not readily replaceable."

"We are seeking the public's help and any information in relation to the theft,” the spokesperson added.

Officers are especially appealing to both the farming and agricultural contracting community to be vigilant in the event they may be offered this type of equipment for sale.

“We would encourage them to share this information as widely as possible within their communities,” the garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bagenalstown Garda station on 059-9774120.

