West Clare man destroyed family home in row sparked over dog food

Gordon Deegan

A 32-year-old west Clare man “destroyed” the family home in a row with his mother over the purchase of dog food, a court has heard.

At Ennis District Court, Sgt Louis Moloney said that the man sent his mother a text message on Monday of this week concerning the family dog.

In response, the mother said: "This is how it all came about. He wanted me to get food for the dog because I was gone for two weeks.

“Because I didn't come with the dog food and I didn't have his messages, it made him angry.”

Sgt Moloney said that the man told his mother by text "your dog will suffer now”.

In response, the mother said: “He says things like that all the time. He loves the dog.”

The man had sent his mother a previous text stating "All I want is dog food.”

Criminal damage

In the case, the man is charged with the criminal damage to several household appliances belonging to his mother at their home on May 9th.

After looking at photos of the damage in the home, Judge Mary Larkin said that at the very least, it would leave one absolutely terrified as the place was destroyed.

Judge Larkin said that she was concerned over the violence that the accused has allegedly exhibited in his own home.

Gardaí were opposing an application for bail with Sgt Moloney stating “we do have concerns for the witness in this case in light of threats made”.

He added: “We believe if allowed to bail, there will be further incidents and we do believe further charges will be made.”

From the witness box, the mother said: “Can I just say one thing? I love my son and I want him to get help."

The mother said that she usually gets on very well with her son. She said: "He has never laid a finger on me."

Judge Larkin remanded the man in custody with consent to bail on condition that an independent surety of €1,000 be lodged to court.

Judge Larkin also ordered that as part of bail conditions that the accused live away from the family home in west Clare and reside with his grandmother in Ennis.

Judge Larkin also ordered that the man have no contact with witnesses in the case, observe a curfew and sign on at his local Garda station.