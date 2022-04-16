Sat, 16 Apr, 2022 - 15:41

Man appears in court charged in connection with gun seizure following Dublin shooting

Sam Archibald was charged with two offences under the Firearms Act just after 10pm on Friday
Man appears in court charged in connection with gun seizure following Dublin shooting

Tom Tuite

A man charged over the seizure of a revolver and ammunition following a shooting in Dublin has been remanded in custody.

At around 5pm on Friday, April 8th, a man in his 20s was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries having sustained a gunshot wound in Cherrywood Grove, Clondalkin.

On Monday afternoon, gardaí arrested Sam Archibald (35) of Commons Road, Clondalkin, detaining him at the local Garda station under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Mr Archibald was charged with two offences under the Firearms Act just after 10pm on Friday, April 15th.

He appeared before Judge John King at Dublin District Court on Saturday, with Detective Garda Sergeant Dara Kenny telling the court the accused "made no reply" to the charges.

Mr Archibald is accused of possessing a .38 calibre revolver on April 8th, with intent to endanger life at Cherrywood Grove. He is also charged with having 31 rounds of various calibre ammunition and nine shotgun cartridges at another address in Clondalkin between April 8th and Monday last.

Defence solicitor Stephan O'Mahony told the judge he had received a copy of the garda's objection to bail. However, he added his client was deferring his bail application.

Judge King remanded Mr Archibald in custody to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday, pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He also acceded to a defence request to direct medical attention for the accused in custody.

Mr Archibald, who did not address the court, has not yet indicated how he will plead.

His solicitor applied for legal aid telling the court his client had worked previously, but added that Detective Sergeant Kenny accepted Mr Archibald was "not a man of means".

The judge granted legal aid and said the man would be medically assessed whilst in custody.

More in this section

Thousands attend vigils in memory of men killed in Sligo Thousands attend vigils in memory of men killed in Sligo
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
Heroin worth an estimated €1.34m seized in Co Limerick Heroin worth an estimated €1.34m seized in Co Limerick
McAleese accuses Churches of being 'conduits for homophobia' following Sligo deaths

McAleese accuses Churches of being 'conduits for homophobia' following Sligo deaths

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more