Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 07:56

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Ireland's front pages cover the Ukrainian President's speech to the nation, ongoing controversy over a publicly-funded salary and the death of a popular businessman during dental treatment
Ireland's front pages cover the Ukrainian President's speech to the nation, ongoing controversy over a publicly-funded salary and the death of a popular businessman during dental treatment.

The Irish Times leads with a report on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's historic address to the Oireachtas on Wednesday, also reporting a call from the Minister for Foreign Affairs for an "honest rethink" on Ireland's neutrality.

The Irish Examiner also leads with reaction to Zelenskiy's address, quoting a Ukrainian woman living in Ireland in its headline "How could anyone with a heart not cry?" and highlighting speeches made by the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Opposition leader.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was "left in the dark" and only learned on Tuesday that his office would be paying the chief medical officer's €187,000 salary after his move to Trinity College Dublin.

The Irish Sun reports a popular Irish businessman, who was the owner of Tony's Cabs in Drogheda, has died suddenly while having dental treatment in Turkey.

The Echo carries the headline "Fighting for our children," reporting that Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte heard a series of personal testimonies from families coping with disability at an emotionally-charged public meeting in Cork.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph reports a paranoid schizophrenic who stabbed his neighbour more than 90 times has been told he will spend a minimum of six years in jail for the "brutal and unprovoked" killing.

In Britain, the tax status of Rishi Sunak’s wife, a national insurance hike and new sanctions on Russia are among the topics on today’s front pages.

The Daily Mirror, The Independent and the i all lead on reports the Chancellor’s wife, Akshata Murty, has claimed non-domicile status to save on her tax bill.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s statement that he has “absolutely no problem” with a rise in national insurance tax is front of Metro.

The Guardian reports the British Prime Minister’s push for nuclear energy is splitting the Conservative Party.

Elsewhere, Mr Johnson’s comments on the debate around gender in sport are front page of the Daily Mail and the Daily Express.

The Sun reports that £250,000 worth of diesel has been stolen from a Royal Navy warship.

A plan to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine is reported on the front page of The Times.

The Financial Times says the West has imposed its “harshest” sanctions yet on Russian banks.

The story of a Ukrainian who survived a Russian attack on her village is front page of The Daily Telegraph.

And the Daily Star says an ex-P&O Ferries chef was “sacked for being a Brit”.

