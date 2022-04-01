Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 11:52

Gardaí investigate after second decapitated animal is found in Co Dublin

Earlier this week, the body of a dog was found dumped in a bin shed beside apartments in south Dublin.
Gardaí and the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) are investigating after a second animal has been found decapitated in Co Dublin.

On Thursday, a cats body was found dumped by a DSPCA inspector area in the Ballyboden area. The cat, a female tabby, had been decapitated, and the head was not found at the scene.

‘This is the second case of a decapitated pet in Dublin in just four days,’ a spokesperson for the DSPCA said.

“We are working with the Gardai in both cases and really need the public’s help in finding the persons responsible.”

The DSPCA and Rathfarnham Gardai are investigating and are calling on anyone who saw something suspicious or who may have any CCTV footage to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station as soon as possible.

Officers said the dog, a large tan male un-neutered bull terrier, was found decapitated.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600.

