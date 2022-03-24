Ivana Bacik announced as the new leader of the Labour Party

Ivana Bacik has been announced as the new leader of the Labour Party.

The announcement comes after no other candidates were put forward before the close of nominations.

Ms Bacik was seen as an early favourite to take up the position following the resignation of Alan Kelly earlier this month.

Speaking after she was announced as the new leader, Ms Bacik spoke about her history as a feminist and an activist.

She also referenced John and Pat Hume, speaking about the impotence of a state that “works for the unity of the people of Ireland.”

“I didn’t become a political activist because I had all the answers – and I still don’t.”

She told an audience of party members in Ringsend: “For me, politics is about building a better future.

“It’s not contrived shouting matches or tearing people apart to score a political point.”

She said that her politics was “constructive.”

“It’s about positive change.”

“I am honoured, excited, and I confess quite overwhelmed,” Ms Bacik said.

She said she was grateful for the support of party members and paid tribute to her predecessor Alan Kelly, calling him her “friend and comrade”.

“I know the ambition you have for our future and for how our party can shape our future for the better,” she told the audience in Ringsend.

“I sincerely hope that I can repay the trust you have placed in me.”