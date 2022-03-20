Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 21:50

Gardaí considering possibility fatal Dublin shooting was accidental

Sandra Boyd (36), a mother of five, sustained at least one gunshot wound to her upper body in Finglas, north Dublin on Saturday night.
James Cox

Gardaí are considering the possibility the fatal shooting of a woman in Finglas in Dublin last night could be accidental.

A postmortem on her body is ongoing tonight.

She was rushed to the Mater Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Gardaí continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone driving in the area of Collins Park, Ballygall Road West or any surrounding roads between 8 and 9pm is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station.

