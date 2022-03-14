Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 17:30

Motorcyclist killed in N18 collision in Co Clare

The crash occurred on the northbound carriageway between the Bunratty and Sixmilebridge junctions
Motorcyclist killed in N18 collision in Co Clare

Pat Flynn

A motorcyclist has died in a road traffic collision in Co Clare.

The incident occurred at approximately 4.15pm on the northbound carriageway of the N18, between the Bunratty and Sixmilebridge junctions.

It is understood the motorcycle collided with a car travelling in the same direction.

Units of the Clare County Fire Rescue Service from Shannon station responded to the incident along with National Ambulance Service and Gardaí.  Additional fire service units from Ennis station were also sent to the scene.

Efforts to resuscitate the injured man were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The N18 northbound has been closed at Junction 6, with diversions in place.

It is expected the road will remain closed for the next number of hours and possibly overnight while a forensic examination of the scene is carried out.

Gardaí in Shannon are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the N18 around the time of the collision to contact them.

Anyone with information, or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision is asked to contact Shannon Garda station on 061-365 900.

More in this section

Body armour and 10 tonnes of food sent by Ireland to Ukrainian army Body armour and 10 tonnes of food sent by Ireland to Ukrainian army
More lenders may be set to hike mortgage interest rates, expert suggests More lenders may be set to hike mortgage interest rates, expert suggests
Woman posed as escort and robbed man with imitation gun, court told Woman posed as escort and robbed man with imitation gun, court told
Waterford man jailed for raping 16-year-old girl

Waterford man jailed for raping 16-year-old girl

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more