Motorcyclist dies following Limerick road crash

By Rebecca Black, PA

A motorcyclist has died following a road crash in Co Limerick.

The man, aged in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the N69 Coast Road at Askeaton on Saturday afternoon, gardaí said.

The collision, at around 1.30pm, involved a van and a motorcycle.

Gardaí said the driver of the van, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.