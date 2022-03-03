Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 07:21

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

After a week of war in Ukraine, the papers report the Kremlin is showing no signs of going home.
By PA Reporter

Conflict in Ukraine remains the central focus of the nation’s papers as the invasion enters day seven.

The Irish Times leads with the UN general assembly vote which condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine as close to one million people have fled the country.

The Irish Examiner also reports that the world is lining up against Moscow after the UN vote was passed which demands the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Elsewhere, the Irish Independent leads with the fall of the Ukrainian city of Kherson to Russian troops.

Meanwhile, the Irish Daily Star leads with Ukrainian citizens uniting to form a shield around a nuclear plant as they continue to defend their country.

And the Belfast Telegraph reports that an estimated 2,000 civilians have died during the invasion while Russian president Vladimir Putin has been accused of war crimes.

In Britain, the Russian invasion of Ukraine also continues to dominate the papers.

The Daily Telegraph reports Kherson in the country’s south has become the first of Ukraine’s besieged cities to fall into Russian hands. The story is accompanied by the image of a civilian crying outside homes damaged by the Kremlin’s airstrikes on Kyiv’s outskirts.

The Daily Mirror and i both lead with the compelling story that babies are being born in bomb shelters while missiles rain down above. Their respective headlines read: “For his sake… for his future… STOP” and “Welcome to hell”.

The Daily Express also carries a photo of a baby who was born in the warzone, accompanying it with a report that Russia’s soldiers were “deceived into a war against Ukraine, and they don’t have the heart to fight”.

“Their finest hour” reads the front page of Metro, citing Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy as saying “there is no time to be neutral” as Russia escalates its assault on his country.

The Times splashes with the pulverised scene from Zhytomyr, 90 miles outside Kyiv, which was one of the cities bombed beyond recognition. The accompanying story reports that Russia has destroyed homes, schools and hospitals across Ukraine.

“Clear offski” declares The Sun in reference to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich as he confirms he is selling Chelsea FC.

The Daily Mail reports the Duchess of Cornwall has made a “substantial” donation to Ukrainian refugees.

The Independent writes that civilian deaths have soared as Russian forces “bombard key cities”.

“Russians batter Ukrainian cities” says the Financial Times, splashing with a photograph of a crying civilian taking shelter with hundreds of others in the Kyiv metro station.

The Guardian carries the words of the Ukrainian president as he warns of genocide.

And the Daily Star reports a blockade of civilians stopped Russian forces from getting to a nuclear reactor.

