Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 13:41

Classic books revealed as Ireland’s most popular genre ahead of World Book Day

Along with classics, romance and poetry books are at the top of the popularity list among readers worldwide
Classic books revealed as Ireland’s most popular genre ahead of World Book Day

Classic books have been revealed as Ireland’s most popular genre ahead of World Book Day on March 3rd.

Research on Study in Switzerland examined the most popular book genres worldwide by looking at the Google search volume for each genre in different counties, creating a map showcasing which are the most searched in each place.

In Ireland, along with the UK, United States, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden and Hong Kong, classic books came out on top.

Along with classics, romance and poetry books are at the top of the list in popularity among readers worldwide.

Romance books were most searched for in France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Romania, Hungary, Venezuela, Brazil and South Africa, while poetry was most searched for in India, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Canada, Finland and Turkey.

Fantasy books were the most popular in the European countries of Germany, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Denmark, Austria and Russia.

Horror books were the most popular book genre in the countries of Latin America, most searched for in Venezuela, Argentina and Mexico, while the thriller novel genre ruled supreme in the Dutch-speaking countries of the Netherlands and Belgium.

Norwegian readers chose crime fiction above other genres, while those in Australia, Korea and Turkey favoured adventure novels.

More in this section

Laura Whitmore firm's accumulated profits surge to €2.2m in record year for presenter Laura Whitmore firm's accumulated profits surge to €2.2m in record year for presenter
Donations to Unicef and Irish Red Cross mean ‘warm soup and a bed’ for Ukraine refugees Donations to Unicef and Irish Red Cross mean ‘warm soup and a bed’ for Ukraine refugees
New car sales continue to drop as supply problems persist New car sales continue to drop as supply problems persist
Ireland likely to get more involved in EU defence policy - Varadkar

Ireland likely to get more involved in EU defence policy - Varadkar

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more