Ryanair recruiting for more than 150 new jobs at Dublin Airport

Ryanair has announced a recruitment drive for more than 150 new jobs based at Dublin Airport.

The airline said the roles will support its “busiest ever” summer schedule, with both “front of house” and aircraft handling roles available.

All required training will be provided at Ryanair’s new training centre in Santry near Dublin’s city centre, it said.

“Following last month’s announcement that Ryanair will base a 33rd aircraft at Dublin Airport for our busiest ever summer schedule, we are now recruiting 150 new airport staff to support our front of house/customer facing and aircraft handling teams,” said Ryanair’s director of operations Neal McMahon.

“These exciting new jobs offer excellent pay and benefits, job security, airline benefits and lots of opportunities for career development as we continue to invest in and grow our Dublin operation.”

The airline’s summer schedule will cover over 120 destinations across Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece and France, and will see 900 weekly flights.

Those interested in the roles can visit the Ryanair Careers website or join one of its upcoming recruitment days at the Carlton Hotel in Dublin (Feb 19th), the Court Yard Hotel in Leixlip (Feb 22nd), the Community Centre in Dunboyne (Feb 24th), the Pillo Hotel in Ashbourne (Feb 26th) and Lawlor’s Hotel in Naas (Feb 28th).