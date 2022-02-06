Man (73) on life support after aggravated burglary in Co Sligo

A 73-year-old man is on life support following an aggravated burglary in his Co Sligo home in January.

The burglary happened around 7pm on the 18th of January when three masked men forced their way into the home of Thomas Niland.

Mr Niland, the sole occupant of the house, had been at home watching television at the time.

After answering a knock on his door her was viciously assaulted, according to Gardaí. The masked men stole a small sum of money and left Mr Niland with serious head and upper body injuries.

Gardaí were alerted by neighbours after Mr Niland managed to crawl from his home to seek help from passing motorists.

He was then transferred to Sligo University Hospital. Mr Niland's condition quickly deteriorated, and he is now on life support.

A Garda family liaison officer was appointed to Mr Niland’s family immediately after the incident.

Investigation

A large scale criminal investigation has been launched since the aggravated burglary on Mr Niland's home.

An incident room was has been established at Sligo Garda station with a Senior Investigating Officer appointed to the investigation, along with a team of experienced detectives and Gardaí.

Investigators believe the attackers arrived in a car, which reversed into the driveway of Mr Niland’s house.

Furthermore, it is not known at this time, if any person remained in the car during the course of the attack.

Gardaí are appealing for any person, who noticed any activity by persons or vehicles which drew their attention in the wider N59 Skreen locality to contact Gardaí with that information, whether they think it is related to this investigation or not.

Superintendent Mandy Gaynor, Sligo Garda Station appealed to the public: "There are people out there who know who was involved in this aggravated burglary and serious assault on an elderly man in his home.

"Thomas Niland and his family deserve to have these criminals who carried out this heartless act brought to Justice.

"If you have any information on this callous and cowardly crime please contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."