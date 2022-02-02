Body found on Lambay island identified as missing woman Elizabeth Redmond

James Cox

The body found on the shore of Lambay Island off the north Dublin coast last week has been identified as missing woman Elizabeth Redmond.

DNA analysis has confirmed the remains are that of 52 year-old Elizabeth Redmond, who went missing from her home in Artane late last year.

An appeal for information on her disappearance has now been stood down.

“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter,” a spokesman said.

“No further media action is required and no further information is available at this time.”