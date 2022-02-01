Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 11:29

Barbecue sauce thrown at wife and sister of Kildare councillor

Social Democrats councillor Bill Clear said a male hanging out of a car 'threw a load of barbecue sauce at them and sped off'
A Kildare councillor has appealed for witnesses after barbecue sauce was thrown at his wife and sister in Naas.

Social Democrats councillor Bill Clear, who is also vice chair of Naas Tidy Towns, said the two women were walking on the Sallins Road by Hollywood Park on Monday evening at around 8pm when they were approached by a silver car.

A male “hanging out the window” then “threw a load of barbecue sauce at them and sped off,” he said.

“Got their clothes and face. Guards involved. Do you have dash cam [footage from] last night [on] Sallins [Road],” he added.

A Garda spokesperson said a call was received regarding the incident shortly after 8pm last night.

“A patrol of the area was conducted by a local Garda unit but the offending motorist was not identified,” they said.

