Cyclist seriously injured following road traffic collision in Co Galway

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Co Galway on Monday morning.

According to Gardaí, a cyclist was seriously injured when he was struck by a car.

The collision happened at around 6.15am on Monday morning at Powers Cross, Ballyshrule, Portumna, Co. Galway.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated where he is currently in a serious condition.

Gardaí are asking any witnesses to come forward, including any road users with video footage from the location between 6am and 6.30am.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842 870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.