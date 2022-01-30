Beach resort planned for doubly-landlocked Laois

A beach resort has been granted planning permission in Laois – the only doubly landlocked county in Ireland, meaning it does not even border another county touching the coast.

This detail has not stopped a local couple from developing the beach resort, the Laois Nationalist reports, with planning permission approved in the past week for a glamping development including a pond beach resort.

Iveta Melgaile and Patrick Bowe were given permission to proceed with their plans to develop the glamping site at Clomeen North in Errill.

The development will include a spa treatment unit, sauna, barbecue hut, sports activity area, fire pit, outdoor amenity area, three double units, two single units and parking.

Luxury self-contained pond-view rooms will be offered at the wheelchair-accessible Pond Beach Resort, according to the couple. Each of the five units will have their own hot tub, resting area and front yard with a barbecue area.

'White stone beach'

The resort “will be surrounded with exotic plants and palm trees as well as a white stone beach with double sun-loungers and large day beds for couples,” according to the couple’s planning application.

The resort “has been positioned in a way that the sun catches the beach all day long from sunrise to sunset and will bloom with water lilies,” it continues.

“Typical of this setting, visitors will have the pleasure of watching dragonflies playing and listening to spring birds, birds hotels in wooded areas for spring nesting; swans and ducks have shown an interest in the pond and it is hoped that they will integrate…

“A large pit will provide local musicians and storytellers for the guests, as well as sports for guests such as basketball; life-size chess pieces, volleyball and mini-golf will also be available.”

Also envisaged is a “Celtic house made of wood, with old-style fireplace for winter evenings with storytellers and Irish music.”

Two full and two part-time jobs will be created at the development on the site where the couple currently operate The Ranch Cabin, a small luxury rental.