Man arrested over fatal assault of woman in Offaly

Kenneth Fox

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the fatal assault of a woman in Offaly.

The assault took place along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore at around 4pm this evening.

The body of the woman (20s) remains at the scene which is currently preserved.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with this incident, and is currently being detained at Tullamore Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The Office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified.

An incident room has been established at Tullamore Garda Station under a Senior Investigating Officer. A family liaison officer has been appointed and is liaising with the family of the deceased.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on this fatal assault to come forward.

In particular Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore, County Offaly before 4pm this afternoon Wednesday, 12th January, 2022, to make contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.