Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 12:47

Man in court on murder charge over Co Down stabbing

Aidan Mann (28) died at the scene in Downpatrick on Monday.
Man in court on murder charge over Co Down stabbing

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has faced court charges over a fatal stabbing in Co Down.

Barry Donnelly (36) of Church Street, Downpatrick, appeared by videolink at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with murder.

He is also charged with possessing offensive weapons, described in court as two large kitchen knives.

Aidan Mann, a 28-year-old tattoo artist, was attacked on Church Street in Downpatrick on Monday.

Downpatrick stabbing
Forensic officers at the scene of the stabbing in Downpatrick, Co Down (Liam McBurney/PA)

He was given treatment by paramedics but died at the scene.

A PSNI detective inspector told the court she can connect the defendant to the charges.

Donnelly spoke only to confirm he understood the charges.

A defence solicitor made no application for bail and told the court her client had made admissions in interviews and expressed remorse.

Donnelly was remanded in custody.

More in this section

Health officials to review reintroduction of contact tracing in primary schools Health officials to review reintroduction of contact tracing in primary schools
Houses evacuated in Cork following discovery of suspicious device Houses evacuated in Cork following discovery of suspicious device
Covid: Hospitals, schools and child protection services suffer major staff shortages Covid: Hospitals, schools and child protection services suffer major staff shortages
Irish special forces to cease counter-terrorism operations in Mali

Irish special forces to cease counter-terrorism operations in Mali

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more