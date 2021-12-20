RocDoc to create 120 jobs with three new walk-in test centres

Digital Desk Staff

A Covid-19 testing company has announced it will create 120 new jobs.

RocDoc says the roles will be spread across three new walk-in mass testing sites at Swords, Shannon and Cork, as well as it's headquarters in Ashbourne.

The company currently operates two testing facilities at Dublin Airport and two drive-thru facilities at Cork Airport and one at Shannon Airport.

Earlier this month the company said they were experiencing a major increase in demand for testing services as case numbers continue to spike.

With the Omicron variant starting to spread, individual airlines and countries started to demand specific testing within a shorter timeframe. They said that queueing times may be longer as a result.

The current restrictions around international travel are:

People arriving into the State from overseas will continue to be required to have an antigen or PCR tests in line with their vaccination/recovery or unvaccinated status

Passengers arriving in Ireland are now advised to conduct antigen testing on a daily basis for a period of 5 consecutive days commencing on day of arrival