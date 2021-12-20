Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 10:51

Three men to be sentenced over Kevin Lunney kidnapping

Mr Lunney was kidnapped close to his home in Co Fermanagh on the evening of September 17th, 2019.
Three men to be sentenced over Kevin Lunney kidnapping

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Three men found guilty of the kidnap and assault of businessman Kevin Lunney are set to be sentenced later.

Mr Lunney, 51, was kidnapped close to his home in Co Fermanagh on the evening of September 17th, 2019.

The Quinn Industrial Holdings director had his leg broken, was doused in bleach and the letters QIH were carved into his chest before he was dumped on a roadside in Co Cavan.

During his abduction ordeal, his attackers repeatedly demanded that the father of six resign his position as a director of the company.

Kevin Lunney abduction
Quinn Industrial Holdings offices in Derrylin in County Fermanagh (Liam McBurney/PA)

Alan O’Brien, 40, of Shelmalier Road in East Wall in Dublin; Darren Redmond, 27, from Caledon Road also in East Wall; and a 40-year-old man referred to as “YZ” who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty of false imprisonment and causing intentional harm to Mr Lunney at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin last month.

During a sentencing hearing later in November, a Garda detective read out a victim impact statement from Mr Lunney to the three judges who presided over the non-jury trial.

In the statement, Mr Lunney said: “I know the physical scars and mental trauma of the events of September 17 2019 will remain with me and my family for the rest of our lives.”

“I remain conscious that events like this can never be erased and that we will need to find continuing strength and solace in the support and comfort of many good people in the times ahead.

“I hope and pray we can remain resilient.”

More in this section

Arbour Hill prisoners hit out after being denied showers while being in Covid-19 isolation Arbour Hill prisoners hit out after being denied showers while being in Covid-19 isolation
Pedestrians hospitalised after car mounts footpath in Offaly Pedestrians hospitalised after car mounts footpath in Offaly
Rachael Blackmore named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year Rachael Blackmore named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year
Early data indicates lower hospitalisation rate linked to the Omicron variant, expert explains

Early data indicates lower hospitalisation rate linked to the Omicron variant, expert explains

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more