Gardaí in Donegal arrest man in connection with murder investigation

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí in Co Donegal have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Councillor Edward Fullerton.

Cllr Fullerton was killed in his home in Buncrana, Co Donegal on Saturday, May 25th, 1991.

The arrest of the 56-year-old man was made on Sunday morning shortly after 10am.

He is currently detained at Letterkenny Garda station under Section 3 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information in relation to the murder to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111.