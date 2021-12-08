Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 13:18

Tributes paid after Marty Morrissey's mother dies in road crash

Tributes have since been paid by Morrissey's RTÉ colleagues and several others.
Tributes have been paid following the death of Marty Morrissey's mother, Peggy Twomey, who died in a road traffic collision in Co Clare on Tuesday.

Ms Twomey, aged in her 90s, was the sole occupant and driver of the car. Gardaí at Kilrush garda station have issued an appeal for information.

RTÉ sports commentator Morrissey, who was the only child of Peggy and her late husband Martin Morrissey, has been left devastated after the death of his mother.

RTÉ sport journalist Darren Frehill shared condolences on behalf of himself and colleagues on Wednesday morning.

Frehill described the death of Ms Twomey as “desperately sad” and a “devastating loss”, adding that the Peggy was “extremely popular” in her Co Clare community.

RTÉ Radio 1 presenter Shay Byrne said his Rising Time show had received “hundreds of texts” from listeners about the passing of Ms Twomey.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) tweeted the organisation is “deeply saddened to learn of the sad passing of Peggy Twomey, mother of one of our great friends”.

In a post on Twitter, Fianna Fáil Clare TD Cathal Crowe shared his “very deepest sympathies” to Mr Morrissey.

