Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 16:21

Storm Barra: Aer Lingus cancel a number of Cork Airport flights

Aer Lingus has cancelled a number of its regular flights from Cork Airport tomorrow due to the impending arrival of Storm Barra
James Cox

Aer Lingus has cancelled a number of its regular flights from Cork Airport tomorrow due to the impending arrival of Storm Barra.

The airline's early morning services to Amsterdam and London Heathrow have been cancelled for tomorrow (Tuesday, December 7th).

Cork Airport advised passengers to check with the airline for further information.

Met Éireann has issued a red weather warning for two counties, warning Storm Barra is turning into a “weather bomb” and poses “a danger to life”.

The atmospheric pressure which creates the storm energy is twice that anticipated, hence the term “weather bomb”, head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack said according to The Irish Times.

Status red warning

At lunchtime on Monday, Met Éireann upgraded a wind warning for Kerry and Cork to status red – the forecaster’s highest level of alert.

People in Kerry and Cork are advised to shelter in place for the duration of the warning, which will take effect from 6am to 9pm on Tuesday.

A red wind warning means consistent wind speeds in excess of 80 kilometres per hour and gusts in excess of 130 kilometres per hour. Conditions are regarded as life-threatening for those who venture outdoors.

Dublin Port Company is closing public access to the Great South Wall and Bull Island Bridge tomorrow due to high winds and high tides caused by Storm Barra.

Great South Wall is closing from 8am to 6pm, while Bull Island Bridge is closing from 12.30 until 2.30pm.

