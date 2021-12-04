Walk-in Covid vaccine: Current queue times and clinic locations

Updated 12.15pm

Long queues have formed again at walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics this weekend, with some waiting up to an hour for a jab.

Over 30 walk-in clinics are operating on Saturday and Sunday, where healthcare workers and those aged 60 and over can receive a booster shot.

The HSE is urging people to carefully plan their trip to a booster clinic after long waits were reported last weekend. Close to one million people have received an additional dose so far.

Information on current queue times at various clinics is being made available online, in an attempt to manage waiting times.

Early on Saturday morning, the wait for a vaccine at the Citywest clinic in Dublin was up to 60 minutes long, with a 35-minute wait at City Hall in Cork and a 45-minute wait at the Galway Racecourse clinic - although wait times have since shortened at a number of clinics.

“What we’re doing this weekend is putting some information about the... availability of those clinics on our social media so people should check beforehand, before they leave,” Dr Lucy Jessop from the National Immunisation Office said.

“Potentially someone might be in between two clinics, so you could go to the one that seems less busy at that particular time, just so people aren’t waiting for long periods.”

Current queue times:

UPDATE - Current queuing times:

📍Breaffy - 25 minutes

📍Shoreline - no queue

📍Roscommon - no queue

📍 Westmeath - no queue

📍Monaghan - no queue

📍Galway - no queue

📍City Hall - no queue — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 4, 2021

Clinic locations:

📍Former Outpatients, Gort Road, Ennis

Healthcare workers: 8:30am to 6pm

📍City Hall

60-69 year olds, healthcare workers and dose 1 and dose 2: 9am to 3pm

📍Letterkenny Business Park

60-69 year olds: 9am to 12.30pm

HCWs: 9am to 12.30pm

Dose 1 and dose 2: 9am to 12.30pm — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 4, 2021

📍Glencarn Hotel

60-69 year olds, Healthcare workers, and dose 1 and dose 2: 9.30am to 5pm

📍Kilbride Community Centre

60-69 year olds: 1.15pm to 4.15pm

Healthcare workers: 9.15am to 12.15pm

📍Abbeycourt Hotel

60-69 year olds, Healthcare workers, and dose 1 and dose 2: 2pm to 7pm — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 4, 2021