Dublin Fire Brigade calls on public not to use fireworks

James Cox

Fireworks 'are not toys' and can be 'unpredictable'.

That is the message from Dublin Fire Brigade as they call on the public not to use fireworks over Halloween.

As they're illegal in Ireland they may not comply to any particular standards, and can explode at the wrong time, warns Assistant Chief Fire Officer, John Guilfoyle.

Mr Guilfoyle also has this message about bonfires: "Stay back from the bonfire, sometimes there is a temptation to get as close as we can, to get the front seat at the bonfire to see all the action and stuff. Bear in mind you don't know the contents of a bonfire, the smoke can be very toxic so stay well back and give yourself a bit of space, there is also a risk of sparks and debris coming off a bonfire which can cause burns."