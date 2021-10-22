UK pair wanted over fatal street stabbing lodge objections to surrender

Brian Kavanagh and Paul Neilan

Two men wanted in the UK in relation to a fatal street stabbing there have lodged objections to their extradition at the High Court in Dublin.

Kane Hull (28) of Bower Street, and Liam Porter (32) of Fulmer Place, both addresses in Carlisle, are sought in relation to the murder or manslaughter of Ryan Kirkpatrick (24) at Carlyle's Court, Carlisle, on September 18 of this year.

They were arrested by gardaí in Co Mayo late last month on foot of international arrest warrants.

Warrants

The High Court, which has heard that points of objection against extradition had been filed by each respondent's legal team, adjourned the case on Friday to allow for consideration of these grounds. The men's cases were adjourned to November 1st, for mention.

On September 27th at Cumbria Magistrates Court, accusation warrants were issued for Mr Hull and Mr Porter relating to the fatal stabbing, while Mr Porter is also further wanted in relation to assisting an offender. Both men previously appeared before the High Court on September 29th, after being arrested on foot of Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) warrants.

In the UK, both murder and manslaughter carry a maximum of life imprisonment while assisting an offender carries a maximum of 10 years' imprisonment, the warrant states.

Both men are alleged to have left the UK on September 22nd, while at last month's hearing gardaí gave evidence of arresting the men in the Carracastle area of Co Mayo.