Irish start-up campaigns to build world’s largest database of accessibility information

Irish start up Access Earth has launched a public investment campaign to build the world’s largest database of accessibility information.

The database would include maps of towns and community spaces which would help people with disabilities access the areas more safely and with stronger confidence.

It is estimated that 15 per cent of the world’s population is registered as having a disability, with Europe being home to 135 million people with disabilities.

Furthermore, individuals spend on average about eight years or 11.5 per cent of their life span living with disabilities.

With this in mind, Access Earth says it is important to invest in accessibility as it can affect anyone at any stage in their lives.

Matt McCann, CEO of Access Earth, has said he uses his own experience of living with cerebral palsy to help improve experiences for other people looking for access to information.

“We all know how tough pandemic lockdowns were for everybody and how much we missed not being able to go to our favourite places,” Mr McCann said.

“For millions of people with disabilities, access to everyday business and social activities is a lifelong challenge.

“Access Earth wants to change that which is why we have been building the world’s largest mapping and review database with key partners so that those living with disabilities can access towns, community areas, parking, sports clubs and stadia safely and with confidence.”

The aim of the campaign is to raise between €150,000 to €300,000 through the platform Spark Crowdfunding.