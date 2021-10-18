Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 12:33

Visitor restrictions implemented in Cork hospital due to 'significant challenges'

Bantry General Hospital are temporarily suspending hospital visiting, effective immediately.
Bantry General Hospital in Co Cork has temporarily suspended hospital visits due to "significant challenges, a high volume of presentations to the hospital's Acute Medical Unit and increased infection control measures".

A statement from the hospital confirmed the measures are effective immediately but will not affect St Joseph's Residential Unit, which is located on the grounds of the hospital.

Visiting will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances, including for end of life non-Covid patients (two nominated relatives only), end of life Covid patients (one nominated relative only), critically ill patients (two nominated relative only), and one parent for any child attending the hospital's Local Injury Unit.

The hospital added that children should not visit and the situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

"Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP in the first instance, and explore all other options available to them, including the Local Injury Unit, GP or Southdoc out of hours service in the first instance," the statement added.

