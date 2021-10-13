Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 11:17

Family relieved missing Irish man in Germany has been found safe

He had been living and working remotely in Munich for over a year but had travelled to Berlin, where his company was based, for work purposes.
Family relieved missing Irish man in Germany has been found safe

Louise Walsh

An Irish man who was missing in Germany for the last week, has been found safe.

The family of Shane O'Brien had appealed for help for anyone with German contacts to share his picture across social media in recent days.

Concern grew daily after the 26-year-old web developer hadn't been in contact with his family since Tuesday evening, October 5th when he chatted to his sister Gabrielle from his hotel in Berlin

He had been living and working remotely in Munich for over a year but had travelled to Berlin, where his company was based, for work purposes.

In good news, the family say Shane, who grew up in Navan and Kilcloon, Co. Meath has made contact with his parents Agnes and Jarlath who are currently in Berlin.

His sister Gabrielle said today that the family are 'so delighted and hugely relieved.”

“I woke up to the news that he had made contact with my parents in Berlin and is safe and well. That's all I know so far,” she said.

“A huge worry has been lifted from us, and we are just so delighted and relieved that he is ok.

“As a family, we just want to say a massive and heartfelt thank you to everyone across Ireland who shared his profile across the country and with any contacts in Germany and to the German people and the police for their huge support in this search as well.

“We would also like to thank everyone for countless messages of support.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

More in this section

Unionist parties refuse to confirm whether they would support Sinn Féin First Minister Unionist parties refuse to confirm whether they would support Sinn Féin First Minister
Concerns among gardaí about the 'almost draconian' powers of oversight bodies Concerns among gardaí about the 'almost draconian' powers of oversight bodies
Two arrested as missing child found and CRI alert stood down Two arrested as missing child found and CRI alert stood down
Current Covid surge seeing teenagers in intensive care, says consultant

Current Covid surge seeing teenagers in intensive care, says consultant

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more