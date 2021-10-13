Family relieved missing Irish man in Germany has been found safe

Louise Walsh

An Irish man who was missing in Germany for the last week, has been found safe.

The family of Shane O'Brien had appealed for help for anyone with German contacts to share his picture across social media in recent days.

Concern grew daily after the 26-year-old web developer hadn't been in contact with his family since Tuesday evening, October 5th when he chatted to his sister Gabrielle from his hotel in Berlin

He had been living and working remotely in Munich for over a year but had travelled to Berlin, where his company was based, for work purposes.

In good news, the family say Shane, who grew up in Navan and Kilcloon, Co. Meath has made contact with his parents Agnes and Jarlath who are currently in Berlin.

His sister Gabrielle said today that the family are 'so delighted and hugely relieved.”

“I woke up to the news that he had made contact with my parents in Berlin and is safe and well. That's all I know so far,” she said.

“A huge worry has been lifted from us, and we are just so delighted and relieved that he is ok.

“As a family, we just want to say a massive and heartfelt thank you to everyone across Ireland who shared his profile across the country and with any contacts in Germany and to the German people and the police for their huge support in this search as well.

“We would also like to thank everyone for countless messages of support.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.