Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 07:30

Foley holding out on budget approval, seeking funding for extra special needs assistants

The Minister for Education is said to be the last minister remaining to finalise their budget allocation.
Foley holding out on budget approval, seeking funding for extra special needs assistants

Minister for Education Norma Foley is refusing to sign off on her department's Budget 2022 allocation in the hopes of securing additional funds for at least 1,000 extra special needs assistants (SNAs) and hundreds of special education teachers.

According to the Irish Examiner, Ms Foley is the last minister to finalise her allocation ahead of Tuesday's budget announcement.

Despite a €7 billion improvement in the budget deficit over the last number of weeks, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath insisted there will be no last minute spending "splurge".

Mr McGrath and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe wish to "hold the line", determined not to exceed the €4.7 billion spending package previously outlined.

Mr McGrath is due to meet with Ms Foley later today to discuss funds for Deis schools and special education.

As the Examiner reports, a senior source said Ms Foley is "fighting hard" hard for 1,000 extra SNAs and "more if she can get it".

Also in education, it is understood Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has secured an increase in the student grant which will increase the rate of Susi payments for third-level students while also widening the eligibility criteria.

Among the other measures expected to be announced on Tuesday is a €5 increase to the State pension and all core welfare benefits, and an increase in the minimum wage from €10.20 to €10.50.

More in this section

Budget 2022: Aontú call for weekly €10 State pension increase Budget 2022: Aontú call for weekly €10 State pension increase
Woman charged after alleged hit-and-run in Limerick Woman charged after alleged hit-and-run in Limerick
Northern Ireland plans to ban smoking in cars with children present Northern Ireland plans to ban smoking in cars with children present
Covid: Further 1,384 cases reported in Republic

Covid: Further 1,384 cases reported in Republic

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more